WATCH: Tom Hardy In 'Star Trek: Nemesis' Screen Test With Patrick Stewart

Before he was Bane, “The Dark Knight Rises” actor Tom Hardy was Shinzon in “Star Trek: Nemesis.”



Filmed in 2002, Hardy was relatively unknown at the time, having only appeared in “Black Hawk Down,” “Deserter,” and “Band of Brothers.”

While the movie faired poorly with critics (it only got a rating of 6.4 on IMDb), “Star Trek: Nemesis” was Hardy’s fast track to Hollywood and his stunning portrayal of film villains.

Check out Hardy’s full six-minute screen test (with Patrick Stewart) below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

