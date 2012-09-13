Watch Tom Hanks' Impression Of Michael Clarke Duncan While Speaking At His Funeral—Here's Today's Buzz

- Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan co-starred in the 1996 film “Green Mile.””True Blood” co-stars Anna Paquin, 30. and Stephen Moyer, 42, welcomed twins together in real life. “The babies were born a few weeks early,” the couple’s rep said in a statement, “but are in good health and both mum and Dad are overjoyed.”
- During the royal couple’s nine-day tour of Asia to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, Prince William revealed he would like to have two children with Kate Middleton.
- “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum is opening a bar in New Orleans called “Saints and Sinners.” They’re currently looking for applicants.
- DreamWorks Studios has acquired the feature film rights to Leigh Bardugo’s young adult fantasy debut novel “Shadow and Bone.” Already attached is “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman.
- First look: See what Jane Fonda looks like in the role of Nancy Reagan in the Lee Daniels-directed “The Butler” based off a Washington Post article.
- Jessica Simpson creates controversy after showing a photo of her baby … in a bikini.
- Disney veteran and digital media trailblazer Bob Lambert dies at age 55.
- Tom Hanks tells an animated story about Michael Clake Duncan at his “Green Mile” co-star’s funeral. Watch below:
