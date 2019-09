Tiger Woods will enter the weekend at the Open Championship just four shots behind leader Brandt Snedeker after this incredible birdie from a green-side bunker on No. 18.



It was the first time he found the bunker all week, and this save should give the 14-time major champion some momentum for the weekend.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.