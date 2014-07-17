Here's How To Watch Tiger Woods At The British Open

Tiger Woods is making his return to major championship golf at the Open Championship at Hoylake this week.

For U.S. viewers, it’s going to be really easy to watch every stroke Tiger takes, as long as you’re willing to get up early.

Tiger tees off at 4:04 a.m. eastern time on Thursday. ESPN coverage of the first round starts at 4 a.m. eastern, so you’ll be able to watch him live on TV. There will also be a steam of Tiger’s group on ESPN3.com, which you can access with your cable log-in.

Tiger tees off at 10:05 a.m. eastern time on Friday. ESPN coverage starts at 4 a.m. eastern and runs until 6 p.m., so you’ll be able to watch his entire round live on TV. If you’re stuck at work, the best way to watch will be the Tiger stream on ESPN3.com.

Easy as that.

As long as you’re around a TV or have an internet connection, you’ll be able to watch Tiger.

