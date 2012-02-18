WATCH: This Woman Paid $250,000 For The World's Largest Breasts

After 22 surgeries, Sheyla Hershey has broken the record for the world’s largest breasts.



Her bust size has been enhanced from a modest B-cup to a staggering 38KKK. She has about 85 fluid ounces (comparable to a six pack of soda) of saline in each implant.

Hershey is featured to TLC’s “My Strange Addiction” on Sunday. Check out the teaser below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.