Watch this woman limbo under a car that's only 8 inches off the ground

Shemika Charles is really really flexible.

According to the New York Post, the 22 year-old set a record in 2010 by limboing to a level just 8.5 inches off the ground.

In a video released by Barcroft TV this week, the Buffalo, NY native can be seen limboing under her Dodge Nitro crossover — and its 8.1 inches of ground clearance.

In the video, Charles tells Barcroft TV that her limboing requires “a lot of balance, concentration, breath control.”

Later in the video, Charles repeats her feat. This time she carries a plate in each hand.

Believe it or not, Shemika is not the only person in her family with this gift. Charles’ mother was also a limbo dancer in her native Trinidad and Tobago but had to give up the art after suffering from back injuries.

But this doesn’t seem to worry the flexible dancer too much. In fact, she told Barcroft TV that she’s determined to set several more limbo world records.

See the full video here:

