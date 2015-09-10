Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwlll­lantysiliogogogoch is the longest place name in Europe and the second longest place name in the world (after the New Zealand hill Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu).

At 58 letters long, the small village, in northwest Wales, is feared by many English television presenters.

But not weatherman Liam Dutton.

In one take the Channel 4 weather reporter nailed the name and didn’t miss a beat.

Watch it here.

Others to have also correctly said the place name include Australian born actress Naomi Watts.

Earlier this year she impressed late night TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel with her pronounciation.

She explains her grandfather was born in Wales and she lived for a period when she was young.

See her in action here.

