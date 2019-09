The Pantech Element, a $300 tablet running on AT&T’s wireless network, is perfectly at home where all other tablets would be destroyed — it’s fully waterproof.



It can survive underwater for 30 minutes at a time without getting damaged, and Gotta Be Mobile got some video of it in action.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

