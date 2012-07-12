TAKE A DEEP BREATH: Watch A Video Of Evan Rachel Wood Getting Her Nose Pierced

“True Blood” actress Evan Rachel Wood has posted a video on YouTube of getting her nose pierced.



While it’s a quick 30 second clip, the actress is in visible pain the entire time.

If you are squeamish or have a weak stomach, it’s advised that you DON’T watch this video.

The actress later tweeted “Special thanks to ‘Victor’ at ‘House of Ink’ in Venice Beach on the boardwalk, for piercing my nose.”

Check out the video below (if you dare):

