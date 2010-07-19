Watch This Video Before You Go Swimming On The Gulf Coast

Thanks in part to a government tourism campaign, people keep swimming in the water off the Gulf Coast.



That could be a mistake. Check out this local news crew that takes water samples from crowded beaches to a chemist and find alarmingly high amounts of oil — and one sample filled with toxic gas that causes a beaker to explode! (via monkeyfister)

