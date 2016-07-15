Watch this unbelievable video of a thunderstorm overtaking New York City

A massive rainstorm rolled into New York City on Thursday afternoon, causing New Yorkers to send out of a flurry of posts on social media documenting the storm.

It was striking.

The storm looks like it’s out of a thriller movie. Here it is from the vantage point of the Empire State Building:

Pretty insane how it goes all blurry at the end.

