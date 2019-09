This morning, Google CEO Larry Page posted this stop-motion animation video to his Google+ page, and likened it to “StreetView meets Toy Story.”



It was done as a personal project by Tom Jenkins, who works for a commercial video production house called in London. He talked to The Atlantic about how he made it.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

