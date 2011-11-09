Watch This Surfer Set A World Record By Riding An Enormous 90-Foot Wave

Pro surfer Garrett McNamara broke the world record for the largest wave ever surfed at the ZON North Canyon Show this year. The wave was a staggering 90-feet high.



Al Mennie was in the channel when it happened (via Driftsurfing.eu):

“I had the best seat in the house as I was doing water safety on the ski as he dropped down the face of the biggest wave I’ve ever seen. It was incredible. Most people would look scared but Garrett looked in control as he went down the most critical part of the wave. It was an inspirational ride by an inspirational surfer.“

Here’s the video of McNamara’s incredible feat. It’s absolutely wild:

