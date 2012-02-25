Watch This Slo-Mo HD Video Of A Bridge Getting Demolished By A Fiery Explosion

The 84-year-old Fort Steuben Bridge that connected a pair of towns in Ohio and West Virginia was recently demolished, and the folks at the Ohio Department of Transportation decided to film the whole thing in super slo-mo.



Here’s an explanation of what they did, from The Atlantic Cities:

Wrapped in 13 pounds of det cord and 130 pounds of copper-coated linear charges, the ailing bridge stood in a cordoned-off zone while construction crews made a brief countdown. Then they hit the button. Heavy explosives cut through the structure’s steel like a boxers’ fists through butter, sending pieces of rubble spinning hundreds of feet into the air. Thick slabs of Fort Steuben plunged into the cold waters below, although smoke from the charges made it appear as if the bridge’s ghost stood for a few seconds afterward.

It’s pretty cool. Boom:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.