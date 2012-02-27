Watch This Stripped Down Dodge Viper ACR In Action

There’s fast, then there’s scary fast, then there’s the Dodge Viper ACR-X, the track-only, high-downforce, stripped-out-and-caged version of the last-gen Viper. It may only be 9 seconds faster than a standard, street-legal ACR, but they’re nine very significant seconds.

Tickling 2g in lateral force, with its wings and aero smashing it into the ground at more than 1350 pounds of force at times, the Viper ACR-X’s pace around the ring is either crazy insane, insane crazy, or both.

The video, via DriveSRT, shows the gear, g force, downforce, and time–but not the speed. Fortunately there’s no need. The speedometer on this car simply says “FAST.”



This post originally appeared at Motor Authority.

