Watch This Star Studded Behind-The-Scenes Video For 'Sleeping Dogs'

“Sleeping Dogs” is an undercover cop drama set in the dirty streets of Hong Kong. Developed by United Front Games and published by Square Enix, the game promises intense martial art-style combat, a dramatic storyline, and a star-studded cast of voice actors.



In this latest behind-the-scenes video, watch as Lucy Liu, Emma Stone, Tom Wilkinson, and Hong Kong megastar Edison Chen as they make the characters come alive.

You won’t have to wait too long for this game, as it’s set to be released August 14.



