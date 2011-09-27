Watch This Spanish Soccer Player Sweat Through His Entire Shirt At A Press Conference

Espanyol striker Walter Pandiani sat down for an eight minute press conference with the media.



He began the interview dry. He left soaking wet.

Due to my lack of bilingual abilities, it’s unclear what was said. What is clear is the gradual change of Pandiani’s shirt colour – from light blue to dark blue.

If you’re an affluent Spanish speaker, enjoy the below video. If not, skip ahead to see the sweaty situation.

(video via sharapovasthigh.com)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

