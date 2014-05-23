WATCH: This Seriously Cool Video Shows How Amazing The Light Show At Vivid Sydney Is This Year

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Vivid Sydney, an 18-day festival of light, music and ideas lights up the city tonight, running until June 9.

Most famously, the Opera House will be awash with multicoloured lighting, along with 16 sites around harbour foreshore, stretching from Darling Harbour around to Circular Quay and for the first time extending into the city to Martin Place.

Darling Harbour’s Aquatique laser and water show, which is double the size of last year, looks brilliant, while you could sit outside the Museum of Contemporary Art and have a completely trippy time.

Nearly 1 million people are expected to visit the sixth Vivid Sydney.

Here’s a look at what to expect this year.

