WATCH: This San Diego Padres Ball Girl Catches A Foul Line Drive Over The Wall

Usually the ball boys and girls placed down the foul line at baseball games are seen sprinting out of the path of an oncoming line drive, but this San Diego Padres ball girl made a spectacular play on the ball, snatching it out of the air a few feet over the side wall.



The best part, though, is announcer Dick Enberg’s awkward reaction.

(h/t Deadspin)

