WATCH: This Russian May Be The Luckiest Driver In The World

The proliferation of Russian dash cams over the last 12 months has also led to a number of amazing videos from the highways and byways of the nation.



Snow-covered roads and daring drivers have led to an inside look at numerous accidents, as well as some incredible near misses.

By our count, the driver in this video avoids at least two accidents; one looks to be through heads-up thinking and another was just pure luck.

He sure had his rabbit’s foot in the car this day.

Check out his adventure below (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Take a look at another driver who has perfected the spin >

