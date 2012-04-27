Watch This RNC Attack Ad Completely Backfire And Make Romney Look Incredibly Boring And A Little Sad

Photo: AP

We get what the Republican National Committee was trying to do in this attack ad, we’re just not sure they did it right.In a new two-minute spot called “A Tale of Two Leaders” the RNC tries to sell Mitt Romney as the more professional candidate by showing clips from a powerful speech he gave about the economy next to clips of President Obama’s now-famous slow jamming the news segment on Jimmy Fallon.



Unfortunately for Romney, the ad falls flat and instead just makes him look boring and a little melodramatic.

After all, it doesn’t help Romney look more appealing when we watch Obama have a good time fooling around with Fallon and The Roots next to him talk of his broken heart and the millions of Americans out of work. The brooding music bed underneath Romney speech doesn’t help make things any cheerier.

What the RNC seems to have forgotten here is that sure, while the president’s appearance on Fallon was cutesy and a blatant attempt to win over young voters, that’s what people like. And while Romney may come off as the more professional of the two in this ad, that doesn’t necessarily make him any more likable.

See for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

