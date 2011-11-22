Watch This Rick Santorum Video And Try Not To Cry

At a Saturday night Iowa forum where six GOP candidates gathered to talk about traditional values and social issues, Rick Santorum told a moving story of his youngest daughter Isabella who suffers with Trisonomy-18, a serious chromosomal defect.



He described doctors who encouraged him and his wife to let their daughter die rather than take life-preserving medical precautions, and how he performed CPR on her when she was just five months old.

Perhaps most startling, Santorum confessed that he temporarily withheld his love from his daughter, fearing the hurt that would result from losing her.

Rick Santorum has become something like a punching-bag for his cultural views. But it is impossible not to have sympathy for someone whose views on life and death were formed by an experience like this.

