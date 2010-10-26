Watch This Republican Economist Take Down Austan Goolsbee

Austan Goolsbee is a beloved and respected economist (and stand up comic), formerly of the University of Chicago, who is now Chairman of President Obama‘s Council of Economic Advisors. In these pre-election days, he put out a video for the White House arguing that the stimulus and President Obama’s policies had done a world of good for the economy.



Keith Hennessey, an other economist and former economic advisor to George W. Bush, remashed that video and took Goolsbee’s argument down. The video clocks in at almost 15 minutes but it’s devastating.

Watch:



(Hat tip: Greg Mankiw and Reihan Salam)

