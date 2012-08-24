WATCH: This Regular Guy Convinced Times Square He Was A Celebrity

Photo: Screengrab

If you saw a guy being followed by cameras and security, would you follow him too? Would you take a picture with him? Would you say you loved his new hit single, or role in “Spider-Man?” That’s the theory 21-year old New Yorker Brett Cohen put to the test in Times Square on July 27, and the results were pretty funny—and a little disturbing.



“They’ll have no idea who I am or where I’m from,” said Cohen, “but they’re all going to fall for it.”

Celebrity culture at its finest, people!

Check out the video below:

