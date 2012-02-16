Watch This: NBC Releases The First Seven Minutes Of New Series 'Awake'

Photo: NBC

March may be a few weeks away, but NBC is already prepping for their next big show, “Awake,” by showing the first seven minutes from the premiere episode. We admit, it looks intriguing.The series focuses around Michael Britten (Jason Isaacs) following the aftermath of a car accident in which he finds himself living in two ‘what if’ timelines: one without his wife (Laura Allen) and another without his son (Dylan Minnette).



Although the show’s concept is gripping and interesting, it borrows concepts from both “Lost” and “Inception”—What if my wife didn’t die? What if my son lived (a la the “What if the plane never crashed?” scenario.) How do you know where the dream stops and reality starts?

NBC has been pushing the show’s “Is He Awake or Asleep?” campaign. However, the show has us wondering whether the main protagonist even survived the crash himself.

But, perhaps, that’s all jest. Maybe Britten is really locked up in an asylum and he’s imagining all of this or maybe he’s caught in some infinite loophole.

Whatever the case, the teaser trailer shows Britten invested in coloured bands to differentiate between realities. “Inception'”s Cobb would suggest a simpler answer—investing in a totem.

