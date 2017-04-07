Watch this 'massive' shark circle a small fishing boat off the Australian coast

Salty Dog Fishing Charters Port Fairy/ Facebook

Fisherman have captured the moment a “massive” shark started circling their boat off the coast of Port Fairy in Victoria.

The white pointer, dubbed “Black Betty”, is seen to nudge at the boat, forcing the men to use a broom to move it away from the hull.

The Salty Dog Charters had been fishing for yellowtail kingfish when the shark appeared, believed to have been attracted to the bait under the boat.

Since the video was posted on Facebook 12 hours ago it has already amassed 7,500 views.

One commenter, Kurt Badger Borsato, has said “imagine that hanging around the tinny”.

It’s certainly not the first time the operators have come up against a white pointer.

In October, another “big beast” tried to take a bite out of the boat’s motor.

