Watch This Liquorland Ad Because It Breaches Advertising Rules

When does celebrating Aussie beer culture cross a line? Right here.

Liquorland has fallen foul of the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code with its summer advertising campaign promoting its wine range and associated expert.

The five ads received around 50 complains all up according to Fairfax, mostly for allegedly advertising binge drinking and making alcohol look glamorous to underage folks who saw the ads during the afternoon timeslot.

Here’s the offending ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.