A law professor tricked his students into lying, which shows why you should never talk to police

In 2008, Regent University law professor James Duane gave a lecture. The lecture gained traction online over the years, but was rediscovered by fans of the hit Netflix show “Making A Murderer” on Reddit.

At one point during the lecture, Duane asks his students a simple question about a crime that he described earlier, and their response shows how easy it is to make false statements and construct a version of events that’s wrong, even if you believe you’re telling the truth. Watch the entire lecture here.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

