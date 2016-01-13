Watch this koala throw a hilarious tantrum after being kicked out of a gum tree

Australia animals are known for being weird and wonderful. Well, now you can add hilarious to the list too.

A YouTuber has captured the moment of a smaller koala being kicked out of a gum tree by a larger, and obviously more mature, one. And let’s just say, the kid didn’t take it well.

“Welcome to a glimpse of what it is like living amongst a wild koala population during mating season,” the YouTube user writes.

“Mating and territory fighting is a regular occurrence during this time of season, and their sounds are terrifying!”

Despite a number of failed attempts to retake the tree — and the dummy spits that follow — the YouTuber said the baby koala’s persistence paid off and he was back in the tree by nightfall.

Watch the tantrum here.

