Watch This Kid Expertly Imitate Beyoncé's 'Countdown' Choreography—In A Snuggie

Young YouTube user kkpalmer1000 has mastered the choreography in Beyoncé‘s “Countdown” music video and expertly imitates the superstar in this side-by-side video—while wearing an oversized, bright blue Snuggie.
It’s rather impressive, watch below.
So who danced it better—Beyoncé or the Snuggie?
