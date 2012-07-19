Watch This Kid Expertly Imitate Beyoncé's 'Countdown' Choreography—In A Snuggie

Young YouTube user kkpalmer1000 has mastered the choreography in Beyoncé‘s “Countdown” music video and expertly imitates the superstar in this side-by-side video—while wearing an oversized, bright blue Snuggie.



It’s rather impressive, watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So who danced it better—Beyoncé or the Snuggie?

SEE ALSO: The Backstreet Boys are reuniting to record a new album >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.