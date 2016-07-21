This kangaroo rarely has rarely seen water -- here's what happens when it tries to hop through a flood

Photo: Ian Waldie/ Getty Images.

Australia is a land of paradoxical weather.

From drought to floods, bushfires and the occasional icy snap.

Add to that a video of a wild kangaroo who doesn’t know how to swim and you have great viral content.

Over the past week, parts of Queensland have experienced unseasonal heavy rain.

For example, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton recorded between 300-400 millimetres for the week to July 19.

During the same time, Sydney recorded 1 to 5 millimetres.

In Winton, in central Queensland, Frank Standfast captured the moment a kangaroo, who has lived in drought, struggle to hop through rising waters at Scott Creek.

“This roo born in the drought never learnt to swim,” writes Standfast.

See the video here.

Since it was posted yesterday, the video has been viewed 30,000 times.

It’s unusual behaviour for kangaroos, who can actually swim in floodwaters, but not totally uncommon.

See another example here.

According to animal researchers, when kangaroos need to, they swim.

“When first submerged in water the kangaroos showed a diving reflex; they did not inhale water, and then maintained their heads and necks above the surface. Initially they attempted to hop, but after 0-15 seconds they began stroking smoothly in an instinctive manner.”

The result looks something like a dog paddle.

Here’s what they look like when they swim.

