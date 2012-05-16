WATCH: This Is Why Bad Drivers Shouldn't Have Lamborghinis

If you’re driving a yellow Lamborghini Gallardo, there is a good chance that you’re a bit of a show-off.



And if you’re behind one that is revving at a stoplight, you are either about to see some brutal acceleration or a stupid accident.

As we’ve said in the past, many supercar drivers fall into the more money than brains club. This driver is no exception.

Thankfully, it was all recorded by the car from behind. We won’t spoil the ending, but it is actually quite impressive.

Take a look below (YouTube via Jalopnik):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Take a look at how not to drive a Ferrari >

