Have you ever wondered what roller blading down a Polish salt mine looks like?



Nope, neither have we, but Greg Mirzoyan has produced this amazing video at the Wieliczka mine, near Krakow, Poland, anyway.

(h/t Gizmodo)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

