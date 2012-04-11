This Is What 250 MPH Looks Like

Over the weekend, there was a supercar meeting at Germany’s famed Nurburgring Nordschleife.



While standard supercar fare from Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini was present, there was also some truly rare and bespoke machinery at the track.

One of those “white whales” was the Koenigsegg Agera R, an 1,100 horsepower monster from Sweden. With a top speed of about 260 MPH, the Agera is faster than most anything on the road.

But most cars with top speeds of over 200 will never have a chance to reach even half that. So when one actually goes 250, it’s really a sight.

While the Nordschleife is notoriously twisty, it also has an over one-mile straight stretch at the end of the lap for cars to really stretch their legs.

That’s exactly what this Koenigsegg did…all the way to a ludicrous 250 MPH.

Take a look below to get an idea of the sensation of speed (YouTube via egmCarTech, skip to 1:25 to see it):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out all the fastest cars in you can buy today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.