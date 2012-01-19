WATCH: This Is Not Supposed To Happen When You Make A Game-Winning 3-Pointer

When you are a kid on the basketball court, you always pretend that the clock is counting down, and you take the shot to win the game at the buzzer. Sometimes you made the shot, most times you didn’t. But what never happens, is what happened to JJ Redick of the Orlando Magic tonight.



That is, he got the ball at the top of the arc with a chance to win the game in overtime. And his shot hit nothing but net. Unfortunately for the Magic, Redick and their fans, the shot was just a touch late.

Here is the video…



