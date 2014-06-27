WATCH: This Is How Removed Social Media Is From The Real World

Carefully curating a life on social media has become an art in itself.

But the problem with a huge amount of people posting beautiful food photos and spinning every life event and thought they’re experiencing into the best thing ever means we can quickly fall into the trap of life envy.

Social media can become depressing when you start comparing your real life to the ‘life’ your friends claim to have on their Facebook wall.

This video shows just how far removed social media can be from the realities of real life.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.