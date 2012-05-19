WATCH: This Is How Easy It is For Thieves To Steal Everything In Your Wallet

The idea that you could be pick-pocketed without anyone actually picking your pocket at all is frightening enough. Seeing it in action is a whole different story.



Providence’s NBC 10 took an identity theft expert to the streets to show consumers how easy it is. He slipped an RFID card scanner (you can find them on eBay for as little as 50 bucks) into an iPad case and went to town.

The worst part is there’s virtually no way to protect yourself from scanners other than investing in special wallets or credit card sleeves that block them – though one guy in the segment found out wrapping his cards in aluminium foil worked just as well.

It’s another reason credit lenders are pushing for more EMV microchip-powered cards, which the US has been slow to adopt. The specially encrypted chips store your data and can’t be read by card scanners.

Check out the video below to see how easy card theft can be.



