WATCH: This Is How A Concept Car Goes From Paper To The Road

At the recent Chicago Auto Show, Kia unveiled the Track’ster, a concept vehicle based on the Soul compact.



Even though many concept cars are just design exercises that will never make it to production, there is still an inordinate amount of design and detail that goes into producing one of these cars.

For the Track’ster, Motor Trend‘s Downshift was given unprecedented access to Kia’s design studio to see the process from initial sketches until the final product was made.

If you have ever wondered what the production process of a concept is, the mystery is now clear.

Check out the video below (via YouTube):

