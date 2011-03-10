WATCH: This Is As Close As You'll Ever Get To Seeing Stephen Colbert Break Character

Dan Sinker, better known as Rahm Emanuel‘s fake Twitter feed, stopped by The Colbert Report on Tuesday night.



And boy did he impress the host.

The Columbia College Chicago journalism professor charmed Colbert, getting the faux blowhard to offer up some rare genuine smiles.

Sinker’s ability to create an entire narrative amazed the host who asked, “At any point did you think ‘this is dumb’ to impersonate someone who is famous for having an out of control temper? Did you ever think ‘maybe I should impersonate someone less violent,’ like Vladimir Putin?”

“I did tell my students in class on Friday that it only occurred to me far too late in that this is someone who could have ended me.”

Colbert also couldn’t believe anyone would believe the Twitter handle belonged to the real former White House chief of staff.

“If anyone did, I would kind of question their sanity,” Fake Rahm offered on the show.

“Didn’t Michelle Malkin think you were real for a while?”

“Well, perhaps. But we could question her sanity, couldn’t we?”

But the real highlight came near the conclusion of the interview. If you ever wanted to see Colbert mesmerized and speechless, watch until the end of the clip.

