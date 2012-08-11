Watch This iPhone Fall 1,000 Feet And Survive

Take a look at this iPhone fall 1,000 feet and live to make another call.



CNET found this video, which touts G-Form‘s protective case. If you’re clumsy or accident prone you might want to check this accessory out.

Don’t Miss: You’re Going To Love The New Feature Apple Snuck Onto The iPhone >

Weather you need the case or not it’s amazing to see the fragile phone fall so far and make it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.