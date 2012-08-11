Watch This iPhone Fall 1,000 Feet And Survive

Take a look at this iPhone fall 1,000 feet and live to make another call.
CNET found this video, which touts G-Form‘s protective case. If you’re clumsy or accident prone you might want to check this accessory out.
Weather you need the case or not it’s amazing to see the fragile phone fall so far and make it.
