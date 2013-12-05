Watch This Insane Selfie Battle Between Kobe Bryant And Leo Messi

Last year, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and FC Barcelona soccer star Lionel “Leo” Messi competed for the affections of a little boy in a widely popular ad for Turkish Airlines.

The superstar athletes are back at it again this year, only this time, they’re holding a fierce competition over who can take the best selfie. The ad begins with Messi texting Kobe a photo of himself in front of Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, causing Kobe to rush to a similarly exotic location to take an impressive selfie of his own. And from there, the race is on:

The back-and-forth takes the superstars to the Great Wall of China, the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, and even to the top of snow-covered Mount Kilimanjaro. They ultimately meet at the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, before racing off to continue what the viewer can only assume is an ongoing war to produce the world’s finest selfie.

Here’s last year’s ad, in which Kobe and Leo duked it out to give a boy an autograph on a Turkish Airlines flight, earning Turkish Airlines more than 100 million YouTube views:

