Watch This Insane New Music Video Tribute To Andrew Breitbart

Ok are you ready for this? Check out this nearly five minute musical tribute to the late Andrew Breitbart made by superfan Chris Cassone. Titled “Breitbart is Here,” the song praises the work of Breitbart with some folksy harmonies. Here’s a sample of the lyrics:



He’s been so strong

It makes me crazy

The dog and pony show’s extreme

Let’s hold up a bright light

And shine it on all these schemes

Yeah, that’s right.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here are the lyrics courtesy of Wonkette:

Television told us the situation

How he slipped on by just heading home

Is there ever a healing

For this feeling I’ve never known?

Our heartbeat drowns out all the chatter

Of the talking heads so insincere

I see all their lips move

But I cannot even hear

And Breitbart is here!

He’s been so strong

It makes me crazy

The dog and pony show’s extreme (?)

Let’s hold up a bright (BREIT?) light

And shine it on all these schemes

I’ve been looking high and low to find him

Like I’m on the open road alone

Today it is all done (?)

But here comes the morning sun

And Breitbart is here, is here

And even here

Everywhere I look now he seems to appear

He’s here and here and here and here and here

Breitbart is here

Where we gonna find that inspiration?

More and more they’re so hypnotized

I’m feeling much stronger

Just like I’m deputized (????????!!!!!)

And Breitbart is here, is here

(He’s here)

And even here

(He’s here)

Everywhere I look now he seems to appear

He’s here and here and here and here and here

Breitbart is here and here and here and here

It’s like he’s standing next to me

I don’t feel the fear

He’s here and here and here and here and here

Breitbart is here and here and here and here

Everywhere I look now

He just seems to appear

He’s here and here and here and here and here

And over here

