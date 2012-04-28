Watch This Insane New Music Video Tribute To Andrew Breitbart

Ok are you ready for this? Check out this nearly five minute musical tribute to the late Andrew Breitbart made by superfan Chris Cassone. Titled “Breitbart is Here,” the song praises the work of Breitbart with some folksy harmonies. Here’s a sample of the lyrics:
He’s been so strong
It makes me crazy
The dog and pony show’s extreme
Let’s hold up a bright light
And shine it on all these schemes
Yeah, that’s right.
Watch:
And here are the lyrics courtesy of Wonkette:
Television told us the situation
How he slipped on by just heading home
Is there ever a healing
For this feeling I’ve never known?
Our heartbeat drowns out all the chatter
Of the talking heads so insincere
I see all their lips move
But I cannot even hear
And Breitbart is here!
He’s been so strong
It makes me crazy
The dog and pony show’s extreme (?)
Let’s hold up a bright (BREIT?) light
And shine it on all these schemes
I’ve been looking high and low to find him
Like I’m on the open road alone
Today it is all done (?)
But here comes the morning sun
And Breitbart is here, is here
And even here
Everywhere I look now he seems to appear
He’s here and here and here and here and here
Breitbart is here
Where we gonna find that inspiration?
More and more they’re so hypnotized
I’m feeling much stronger
Just like I’m deputized (????????!!!!!)
And Breitbart is here, is here
(He’s here)
And even here
(He’s here)
Everywhere I look now he seems to appear
He’s here and here and here and here and here
Breitbart is here and here and here and here
It’s like he’s standing next to me
I don’t feel the fear
He’s here and here and here and here and here
Breitbart is here and here and here and here
Everywhere I look now
He just seems to appear
He’s here and here and here and here and here
And over here
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.