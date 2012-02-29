Watch This Incredible Footage Of People Base Jumping Through Stunning Landscapes

BASE jumpers put their lives on the line for the thrill, so if you’re going to do it, you might as well jump in some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world—and film it in hi-def slow motion.



That’s what the folks at the Melbourne Skydive centre did, and the result is amazing.

Just watch [via Gizmodo]:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Experience Zero Gravity from Betty Wants In on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.