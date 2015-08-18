Watch this iconic nuclear bomber make its last flypast

Avro Vulcan XH558 (carrying civil registration G-VLCN), is the only airworthy bomber of a fleet of 134 Vulcan V bombers operated by the Royal Air Force from 1953 until 1984.

The aircraft, made its maiden flight in 1960, was converted in 1973 and then flew as an aerial refueler from 1982 until 1984, when it was retired from active service.

It continued to fly with the RAF’s Vulcan Display Flight, performing until 1992.

It was brought back to airworthy condition by the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, through a combination of public donations and lottery funding, in 2007 and returned to flight on Oct. 18 of the same year.

Its display career restarted in 2008, funded by continuing donations and after attending several airshows in the past years, that gained the plane two extra years of flying; however, on May 15 2015 it was announced that 2015 would be the Vulcan XH558 last flying season.

Before being retired, the aircraft performed a stunning display at the 500 feet Beachy Head white cliffs, a really great place to see one of the last flypasts of the legendary plane.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

More from David Cenciotti:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.