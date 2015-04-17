Watch this huge shark swim alongside a Florida resident's waterfront property

Footage uploaded earlier this week on YouTube shows an 8 to 9 foot bull shark swimming alongside the seawall of a waterfront residence in Bonita Springs, Florida.

“It’s really dangerous. I’m a parent and a grandparent and I don’t let my kids or my grandkids to go in the water out here anymore,” a resident told NBC 2.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. According to NBC 2, people are throwing bait into the water in order to lure in fish, which has also started attracting sharks.

The bull shark is one of the most dangerous sharks in the world, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. They’re found in “abundance” near some human populations in the tropics, and they have been known to attack humans unprovoked.

Accuweather notes that Florida tops the list of locations with the highest shark activity.

Here is the video:

