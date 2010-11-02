US

Watch This Hilarious Video Of A Mock Entrepreneur/VC Pitch

Alyson Shontell
vc video

Thanks to Brad Feld for sharing this hilarious video by Terry Kawaja of Luma Partners for ad:tech.

In summary:

VC: “I still don’t understand what the hell your company does?”

Entrepreneur: “So I have to ask, are you interested in $75 million pre-money valuation?”

VC: “$75 million? Are You F’ing Kidding me?”

Entrepreneur: “You are wasting my time. I need to know that you are with me. Fill or kill.”

VC: “Ok, put us down for $20 million dollars.”

 But really, you should watch it yourself.

 

