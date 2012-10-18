Watch This Hilarious Maxipad Company's Response To A Ridiculous Facebook Post

Richard Neil just exposed every man to a reality UK maxipad maker, Bodyform, was hoping it would never have to face — “there is no such thing as a happy period.”



Last week, Neil posted a comment on Bodyform’s Facebook page waxing on about how the company had mislead him to believe periods were a joyful, fun time, but instead he discovered the harsh reality: “you lied!! There was no joy, no extreme sports, no blue water spilling over wings and no rocking soundtrack.” So far, the post has 91,000 likes.

Bodyform didn’t let the comment go unnoticed. The company responded with this perfectly ironic video of an actress playing Bodyform CEO, Caroline Williams, explaining to Neil why the company needed to lie to men: “some people just can’t handle the truth” and prefer metaphors of horseback riding to talk of “the blood coursing from our uteri like a crimson landslide.”

No kidding.

