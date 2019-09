You don’t see this every day.



The folks at Top Gear Italy decided to put four-time Italian Rally Champion Paolo Andreucci in a Peugeot 207 and have him race down the slopes of Monte Zoncolan against a skier.

Watch in HD (1:25 kicks off the best part):

