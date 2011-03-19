WATCH: This Guy Drove Through The Tsunami

So you’re just driving along the coast, enjoying a nice day. Then, all of a sudden, a gigantic wall of water explodes over the retaining wall, destined to cover everything in sight.



You have two choices: panic or calmly continue driving while filming the entire ordeal.

A Japanese man chose the second option, and the result was a spectacular video. (One question: Why was his camera filming in the first place?)

Almost as amazing was his quote to the Telegraph:

“When I turned the corner I could see the wall of water. At that moment I could do nothing else but keep driving. Water came up and the car was floating in the water. I was panicked, the water was probably two meters high. If I came out of the car I thought I would be caught in the water as well so I thought I would wait until it had come down.”

(H/t Runnin’ Scared)

Video below



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.