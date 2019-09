Yesterday’s Google Doodle was a Moog keyboard in honour of its inventor, Robert Moog. Here’s one of the most ambitious uses of it we’ve seen by a musician named Brett Domino, who uses it to cover Daft Punk’s “Aerodynamic.”



